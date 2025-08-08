It’s approaching the end of the first week of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the reviews have been pouring in.

With the physical programme containing over 3,350 shows across 265 venues, it can be a daunting task to work out what exactly you are going to see.

At The Scotsman we review hundreds of shows every year, with the best receiving a sought-after four or five star rating.

This year we have only awarded two theatre shows the perfect five stars so far, but there have been many more that have earned four stars.

More importantly, several of those still have ticket availability for this weekend (August 8-10) so you can go and see what all the fuss is all about.

Here are 13 five and four star theatre shows our team of critics would recommend you see this weekend.

1 . A Brief History of Neurodivergence You'll have to be quick to see the first theatre show The Scotsman awarded five stars to this year. A Brief History of Neurodivergence ends its run on Sunday, August 10. There are still tickets left for the show at C alto at 1.50pm. What we said: "A Brief History of Neurodivergence is a performance that everyone should see." | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . JEEZUS! There are still tickets left for every show of JEEZUS!, running until August 24 at the Underbelly Cowgate at 6.50pm each day. It's the other theatre show we've awarded the rare perfect five stars. What we said: "Yes, JEEZUS! will shock and offend, and it sets out to do just that. In the end, though, its joyful, even sentimental celebration of love beyond ecclesiastical trappings of power might bring a tear to the eye of even the most devout." | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Red Like Fruit Moving onto the theatre shows that have been awarded four stars by The Scotsman's review team and Red Like Fruit. The play, which this week won a Scotsman Fringe First Award, is on at various times at the Traverse until August 24 - and has ticket availability for every date. What we said: "Michelle Monteith as Lauren, and David Patrick Flemming as the actor-reader, deliver two performances so beautifully pitched and timed that Moscovitch’s words shine through with a magnificent clarity." | Contributed Photo Sales