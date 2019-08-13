Theatre: A Rock’n’Roll Suicide!, ZOO Southside, Edinburgh

Even before the almost throwaway revelation that performer Lee Mark Jones was diagnosed only a short while ago, aged 56, with ADHD, there is cause to be concerned for his welfare, so chaotic is his delivery of this autobiographical show.

A Rock’n’Roll Suicide!, ZOO Southside *

Jones has sung in a succession of punk and rock bands you probably haven’t heard of – any time there was a sniff of a record deal, he would wade in and sabotage his chances – but he has indulged in the rock’n’roll lifestyle sufficiently to namedrop shamelessly throughout.

He wins over his audience and makes his lighting tech laugh but there is too much bravado masking pain here for this slapdash display to succeed as entertainment.

FIONA SHEPHERD

Until 26 August

