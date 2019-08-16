Physical theatre review: Hotel Paradiso, Underbelly’s Circus Hub, Edinburgh

Most circus shows have a theme or vision to wrap their feats around, but rarely do they carry an entire storyline.

Hotel Paradiso, Underbelly’s Circus Hub (360) * * *

Perhaps with good reason (circus artistes are rarely actors – there’s only so much you can excel at).

Norfolk-based company, Lost in Translation has gone for it anyway, with reasonably pleasing results. It’s a well-worn narrative – the staff of Hotel Paradiso have just 24 hours to make their business financially viable, or it will be sold from under them.

In amongst the double-crossing and romance, they perform random acts of precision and daring. All of which are very strong, begging the question of why they decided to shoehorn them into an uninspired story.

‘Serge the Concierge’ is a strong acting lead, holding the show together with wit and charm. The rest of the team mainly come alive during their individual sets: powerful hand balances, beautiful aerial work, clever juggling – it’s all here, including a devilishly difficult hula-hoop routine, during which the hotel owner tries to pour herself a glass of consolatory Champagne.

Ending with a flourish of impressive trapeze, it’s yet more proof that circus skills not dramaturgy is Lost in Translation’s strong suit.

Until 24 August.

