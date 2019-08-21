My Festival: Lucy McCormick

"At 9pm I have just finished my show and I am covered in a variety of sticky consumables… Ketchup, berries, jam…"

I only have time to see one show in Edinburgh. Why should I go to yours?

As a cross-over between theatre, comedy and cabaret Post Popular is a few shows in one! With this show I attempt to play ‘all the famous women in history’ in an hour, so I do a lot with a small amount of time. The show contains songs, dance, burlesque and feminist discourse – what more could you want?!

Now I think of it, I’ve got time to see two. What else should I definitely go to?

Mamoru Iriguchi at Summerhall. Mamoru is absurd and brilliant, if you haven’t seen him before you’ve never seen anything like it.

Please describe where you’re living this month.

I’m living in Marchmont, across the Meadows. It’s a relief to get out of town at the end of the day, it’s a quiet area with a lot of good coffee! Actually my parents used to live there, so we visited the area a lot when I was a kid. Memories include bring rushed to the children’s hospital when I’d sucked my fingers so hard I drew blood!

What’s your favourite place in the city and why?

Climbing Arthur’s Seat is my favourite thing to do and so good for the soul during the festival. Strong second is the vegetarian lasagne from Victor Hugo deli. It’s so good!!

Who do you most like spending time with at the festival?

I take quite a lot of time to look after myself and stay sane amongst the madness. It’s also important to hang out with friends who have brought shows and

exchange stories of tech mishaps or weird heckles… keeping things in perspective is key!

Where can I find you at 9am, 9pm and 2am?

9am I am asleep, does anyone get up before 12 during this festival?! 9pm I have just finished my show and I am covered in a variety of sticky consumables… Ketchup, berries, jam… Come find out why this is absolutely necessary and logical! 2am I have been hanging out at Diane Chorley’s venue The Flick at Assembly George Square. There’s cabaret until 1am and djs until 5am. Also brilliant performance club night Pollyanna at Paradise Palms.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I am an introvert?!

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Drink at least three coffees. Given the show is so physical I go to the spa most mornings so I can sit in the steam room all day… This might sound luxurious but the place is full of performers. One girl takes her pilates ball into the sauna with her.

What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed at night?

I have a brief existential crisis before spending ten minutes telling myself to take my make up off and then, most of the time, I do.

Thanks for the interview! I’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking ?

Arthur’s Seat with a bottle of whisky?

Lucy McCormick: Post Popular; Pleasance Courtyard (2); Until 25 August

