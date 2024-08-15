My Festival: Louise Marwood

Louise Marwood in Rita Lynn: Life Coach | Mark Petersen

The former Emmerdale actor tells us about her new darkly comic and semi-autobiographical show, in which she meditates on the harsh reality of addiction

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please explain why we should come and see yours.

I wanted to create a dark cautionary tale, inspired by my own experiences of spiralling into addiction, that will make you laugh and cry in equal measure, and I’ve tried to be as candid as possible.

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

I wanted to hold a microscope up to the human condition and the affliction of addiction. And they will definitely learn the real costs of becoming a drug addict at the age of thirty-five. I have not held back.

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

I look to shows like Fleabag, I May Destroy You, and Baby Reindeer - and to other creatives who have been brave enough to put their brains and the way they see the world on stage or TV. In all their glory.

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

I used to be in a sketch show called Comedy Bitch - we hit the Fringe in 2009, sold out, and had five star reviews. We then came back in 2010 and one reviewer said ‘This bitch needs to be put down’, which was both heartbreaking and rather brilliant at the same time.

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

I haven't even absorbed the Fringe and what it has to offer yet. But I will be. There are tons of actors and comedians here that I have known for years and I will be hunting them all down. Colin Hoult and Hannah Gadsby, I am coming for you!!

Who do you most like spending time with in Edinburgh?

There is only me and my small team, but they are the best support system you could ask for. We also have a little show dog called Freddie who will be out doing his graft on the flyering front. He came with my makeup artist - and yes I brought her, she was first on my list! Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I don't drink alcohol anymore. No one is more surprised than me about that one.

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?

I don't remember a lot of my other festivals to be honest. I have never actually made it up Arthur’s Seat, and I was yesterday years old when I found out we are half an hour from a beach. This is going to be a very different year.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning and the last thing you do at night?

First thing in the morning - panic. Last thing at night - breathe a sigh of relief.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

Ha! You can buy me a 0.0% Peroni and bore me with your drunken chat. I'll pick - you pay!