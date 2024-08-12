My Festival: Guy Masterson

Guy Masterson | Brigitta Scholz Mastroianni

The veteran actor and producer on the ups and downs of his three decades at ‘the greatest arts festival in the world’.

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please explain why we should come and see yours.

This is my 30th and final year as a producer, although I might be tempted to act or direct so please enquire within. With 30 Fringes presenting over 130 shows including many hits, it might be best not to take the risk of missing my shows this year! Under Milk Wood was the first show I ever did at the Fringe in 1994. Animal Farm was the second in 1995. Both have played over 2000 times since, around the world. This will be the last chance at the Fringe. They’ve both been described as “unmissable” by the Scotsman. Come and see why.

What will we learn from your shows that we didn’t know before?

That Jenny Marx was the force behind Karl and Clara Francesca is a force of nature; that Victor Mature was a total charmer and his daughter Victoria is too; that Under Milk Wood is a work of utter genius, and that Animal Farm is as relevant (and brilliant) as ever and (apparently) the performers are incredible!

Who or what has been your biggest inspiration?

It’s always been my inspiration to work with talented people with great ideas. I am happy to help bring those ideas to life and make their shows happen at the greatest arts festival in the world.

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

Best: “Absolutely wonderful, intensely therapeutic, intensely uplifting! Guy Masterson is something exceptional!” (BBC Radio Scotland on Under Milk Wood)

Worst: “One actor bad, no actor better!” (The Stage on Animal Farm: it was a long time ago –1995 – and I’ve learned all the lines now!)

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

Camille O'Sullivan, Sarah-Louise Young, Nina Conti, Shenoah Allen, Sam Blythe’s solo Hamlet, Elf Lyons, Nick Collett, Brian Parks and anything the Twilight Theatre does, and, of course, the inimitable Reuben Kaye.

Who do you most like spending time with in Edinburgh?

Assembly Club Bar.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

That I’m a nice guy, entirely approachable, and that I’m not rich! (A constant misconception.)

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?

Best: The huge successes of Under Milk Wood, Animal Farm, Shylock, 12 Angry Men, The Odd Couple, Morecambe and The Shark Is Broken, and actors in my shows getting nominated or winning awards.

Worst: Getting the news in 2005 that my wife was in hospital in Germany with a suspected stroke on the day The Odd Couple opened... (a mercifully false diagnosis). And, in 1995, finally getting a phenomenal review in the Scotsman on the day my show closed.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning and the last thing you do at night?

Open and close my eyes, of course.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

Assembly Club Bar; Cruzcampo.

Guy Masterson performs his solo shows Under Milk Wood at Pleasance EICC, 14 August, 6pm, and Animal Farm, Pleasance EICC, 18 August, 6pm. He is also producing Making Marx, Assembly Rooms, 11.35am, and Victor's Victoria, Assembly Rooms, 8.30pm, both until 25 August