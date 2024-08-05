My Festival: Georgie Carroll

Georgie Carroll

The former nurse turned comedian on transforming ‘guffawing hospital staff room banter’ into stand-up, unusual baby births, and why she never reads reviews

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

I am a glutton for everything so I'm all in for chatting to everybody and watching any and every show. Last year's surprise treat for me was a comic character Lucinda Spragg playing an anti-woke political agitator at her book launch. She will always have a place in my heart. I watched her by accident after turning up a week early for a show called A Shark Ate My Penis. In fact, I’ll be able to tell you what I’m most excited about seeing once I have watched it. Once I see it, I don’t shut up about it.

Tell us something that would surprise people.

The show is nurse-centric, I was a nurse for a good couple of decades before doing stand up, so I’ve seen a fair bit of surprising stuff from the humans. Babies can be born knees first. Both surprising and horrific right? People who say all babies are miracles haven’t had one do a knee slide out of them.

What will we learn from the show?

Not a right lot hopefully, it's just a proper funny hour, bawdy, guffawing hospital staff room banter turned into stand-up. I love stand-up. If you ever wondered what nurses yabber about on night shift, then this is for you. The show has been around the globe a couple of times, and it is my favourite thing I have ever written. What this means for you, the viewer, is it is built. It’s not a baby of a show, it’s got bingo wings and it’s been around long enough to have the less relevant organs ripped from it. Also, after over 300 shows, Ed Fringe ‘24 is Sister Flo’s last hurrah. I shall be running her hard, leaving it all on the pitch and juicing her for every last laugh before she karks it.

What’s the best review and the worst review you ever had?

I can't read them mate, why would anyone do that to themselves? I have a theory that comics obsessing over reviews mid festival is why there are a plethora of stand-up shows about mental health. Obviously reviews are great for potential audiences trawling through all there is to watch, but to go hunting online for feedback on yourself when you have very instant feedback from an audience 30 days on the bounce always seems a little too much feedback. Even the great reviews can tip the ego too far in the wrong direction.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to take you out for a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

Two pints of cider with ice, quick, at lunch time. We smash these in after walking somewhere pretty and green on a sunny morning. This for me is the best booze buzz, I deserve it after the walk. This sets me up for a proper good Nanna nap in the arvo, ready to hurl myself at my show later before watching all the others. Edinburgh - the Nurse will see you now.