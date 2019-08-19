My Festival: Courtney Pauroso

"If you decide to see mine – love it or hate it – I doubt you’ll be bored"

I only have time to see one show in Edinburgh. Why should I go to yours?

Woah, that’s a lot of pressure! I suppose if you decide to see mine – love it or hate it – I doubt you’ll be bored. And although I hope the show as a whole is poignant and artful, it is ultimately very, very stupid. In a good way! When I first started working with Dr. Brown I remember him saying “Look at her, she’s so stupid” and in clown world, that’s a huge compliment. So come to my show if you want to see a true idiot having a blast and really going for it. Plus I worked so hard and had several mini-breakdowns back in L.A. when I was developing it, so I’d love for it all to pay off. My closet is a graveyard of props for terrible ideas that didn’t work. Shoutout to my brilliant co-deviser Corey Podell for being my rock the whole way through.

Now I think of it, I’ve got time to see two. What else should I definitely go to?

Check out one of Diane Chorley’s shows at The Flick! It’s a rad new venue with a giant disco ball and a bar inside, plus Diane RULES. Alternately, if you want to see an American comic fearlessly address our current state of affairs, Jena Friedman’s show doesn’t hold back.

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at the Edinburgh Festival?

The worst thing was getting clocked in the face by a toilet paper dispenser while I was peeing after my second show. It just fell off the wall and smacked me right in the cheekbone! The best thing has been getting to explore this amazing city and interact with artists from all over the world. An on the nose response, but it’s true.

Please describe where you’re living this month.

I’m living in a beautiful flat south of the Meadows with Aditi Mittal, Janine Harouni, Kai Samra, and Sumit Anand. They are all lovely and hilarious and it has been a pleasure and an honour to share bathrooms and a WhatsApp group chat with them. Go see their shows!

What’s your favourite place in the city and why?

I’m a sucker for Arthur’s Seat. It’s breathtaking! Plus it’s fun to imagine teenagers dating back to the 15th century sneaking up there to make out. I have no idea if that’s historically accurate, but I like to imagine it either way.

Who do you most like spending time with at the festival?

I shared a bed with my friend Greg Worswick for the whole month back in 2015 when we were in our friend’s Fringe show, and this year he visited and shared my bed again for a week. He’s the best hang in the world. Also stoked for my L.A. flatmate Natalie Palamides to come visit!

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I’m pretty terrified of getting in trouble. Which will surprise you if you see my show.

Where can I find you at 9am, 9pm and 2am?

At 9am I’m still asleep, at 9pm I’m chatting with my tech Rich Gunston in the Underbelly dressing room, and at 2am I’m stuffing my face with some delicious food truck concoction on my way back home from having a bit of fun.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Look at my phone. Sorry.

What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed at night?

Wash Tennent’s out of my hair.

Thanks for the interview. I’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

If you’re buying I’ll go anywhere and drink anything. I love it all.

Courtney Pauroso: Gutterplum, Underbelly - Cowgate, Until 25 August

