My Festival: Colin Cloud

Scottish magician Colin Cloud

The Scottish magician and Las Vegas headliner on his fear of singing and what it’s like to have to follow The Killers on stage

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please explain why we should come and see yours.

It’s tough to write about yourself and not sound arrogant (I’m introverted and an over-thinker), but you did ask, so… This show is quite simply unlike any other show you will see at the Fringe. It contains some of the strongest moments of astonishment I’ve every created and really does involve the entire audience. I think I’m also the only Las Vegas headliner performing at the Fringe this year, so if you want to see what got me to that position, you need to come and check out the show.

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

You’re going to learn a bit about my journey, what has shaped and moulded me and helped me get on the right path in life to achieving all the things I’ve been fortunate enough to do. Oh, and how to tell when someone is lying. And if they’re a psychopath. And how to deduce someone’s phone code.

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

Really it was my life’s story, but that then draws a lot of inspiration from Sherlock Holmes, members of my family and 9% Taylor Swift (just in spirit, she’s not actually referenced at all, but she will forever be in my heart).

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

Walking off stage at the London Palladium, where I had to perform after The Killers has just played Mr Brightside and it actually went really well. My parents were there to watch and they both hugged me after the show and just said: “You crushed it.” Worst one is when I’m trying new material, my three cats (Ava, Milo and Henry) start watching and then slowly, one by one, get up and walk away. Dicks.

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

This is the first time I’ve been home for a month in five years, so I’m honestly excited to have the time to see friends and family. Act-wise? Ben Hart and Brennan Reece. Two friends and heroes of mine. They’ve both mastered their craft and always put on phenomenal shows.

Who do you most like spending time with in Edinburgh?

I love going to the bars at night after shows and meeting new people to be honest. Edinburgh is a thriving spot to meet amazing new people, build incredible relationships and make new important connections.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I have a profound fear of singing in public. And even people just randomly singing… horrific. If I’m in a restaurant and I see a cake coming out for someone’s birthday, I feel beads of sweat coming on from the anxiety. Public singing should come with a warning, or at the very least, the option for noise-cancelling headphones.

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?

Best thing was probably receiving a Critics Choice award for my show last year. It was the first time I’d shared something really personal and actually found that added a really different dynamic to the show and its relatability. In a magic show, you’re so often trying to connect with the audience through lies and deceit, but this was a chance to connect through something very real. Worst? I got shat on by a pigeon walking into my venue once. People say it’s lucky but I think what might be luckier is not being shat on by a pigeon.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning and the last thing you do at night?

I go right to the gym and get it out the way while I’m still half asleep. At night, I usually check my home security system to see what my cats are up to, because while I do love being in Edinburgh, I just wish I could’ve brought them with me.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

The Underbelly bar Abattoir for some fruity cocktails because I’m basically a one-man hen party!