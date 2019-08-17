Musicals and Opera review: You and I: A New Musical, Underbelly - Bristo Square, Edinburgh

On a small stage already occupied by three musicians, a cast of five do that musical theatre thing of darting around the space to convey the bustle of city life while somewhere in the melee, protagonist Fran, a composer of music for adverts, describes herself as the invisible girl in sappy singer/songwriter terms.

You and I: A New Musical, Underbelly - Bristo Square, Edinburgh * * *

But her life and this new musical from Colla Voce Theatre are about to get a lot more interesting with the arrival of a large package containing an advanced AI prototype which was designed by Fran’s late sister. Mild comedy ensues, as Robert the Robot, to give him his more musical theatre designation, starts out as pupil but quickly becomes teacher to his wallflower owner.

Along the way, there are cute, whimsical songs about grief and new beginnings, and finding beauty in small things, but it’s the nicely judged performances which make this the charming production it is, particularly Laurence Hunt as a wholly convincing savant android, and Cara Withers and Martha Furnival in an entertaining double act as Fran’s sour flatmates.

Until 26 August.

