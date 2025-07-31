Kinnaris Quintet, Edinburgh International Festival review: ‘spangly and compelling’

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinnaris Quintet, The Hub, Edinburgh ★★★★

The formidable string-driven and spangly entity that is the Kinnaris Quintet energised this preview night for the Edinburgh International Festival’s folk, jazz and world music series at The Hub. With three fiddlers – Fiona MacAskill, Laura Wilkie and, on a five-stringed instrument, Aileen Reid – powered by guitarist Jenn Butterworth and mandolinist Laura-Beth Salter, theirs is a vigorously contemporary take on folk fiddle.

Kinnaris Quintet | Euan Robertson

Their opening number, Back Road to Schots, established their characteristically energetic style in a traditional-sounding reel, then morphed its way into a retreat march, while Period Drama began as a swingy hornpipe before gathering pace for some country-ish reels, mandolin sounding through jazzy triple fiddle strikes.