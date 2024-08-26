Family Concert EIF review - 'Top-calibre classical music'
Family Concert, Philharmonia Orchestra/Nicola Benedetti
Usher Hall
★★★★
A prominent and committed champion of music education, Nicola Benedetti attracted a near-capacity crowd of mainly families with children to the Usher Hall on Sunday afternoon. In the dual role of EIF Director and violin soloist, she is uniquely placed to open the orchestral doors to young people who may or may not be learning an instrument, but who all at least deserve to hear and experience top-calibre classical music played live in the concert hall.
Opening with the Philharmonia Orchestra and Benedetti in Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, a piece with which she is closely associated, the whole auditorium magically hushed as the soaring lark fluttered over subdued strings, brought to life not only by the musicians but also the inspirational Paul Whittaker on stage communicating the music beautifully through sign language.
Continuing the living creatures theme, Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals was broken down into its various movements, with presenter Lucy Drever enthusiastically explaining each one and encouraging audience participation. Complimentary bee batons allowed everyone to have a go at massed conducting, which was otherwise in the capable, if a bit routine, hands of Matthew Lynch.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.