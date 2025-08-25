Edinburgh International Festival music review: Closing Concert: Mendelssohn’s Elijah

The Edinburgh International Festival ended with a bang, with a stunning performance of Mendelssohn’s Elijah.
By Kelly Apter

Scotsman critic

Published 25th Aug 2025, 10:24 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 10:42 BST

Closing Concert: Mendelssohn’s Elijah ★★★★★

Usher Hall

In an age of disinformation, “The truth we seek” was an admirable theme for this year’s Edinburgh International Festival. But what we’re also seeking is drama, something with fire in its belly that evokes an almost bodily response from its audience. Well, that moment arrived within less than five minutes of this commanding performance of Mendelssohn’s biblical oratorio, Elijah.

Edinburgh Festival Chorus and Royal Scottish National Orchestra performing the Closing Concert for the EIF.placeholder image
Edinburgh Festival Chorus and Royal Scottish National Orchestra performing the Closing Concert for the EIF.

In a desperate plea for water, the Edinburgh Festival Chorus cried out “Help Lord!” in full voice, sending a ripple of excitement across the auditorium. As opening gambits go, it’s an arresting one, setting a high bar for emotional engagement. So special mention must go to Chorus Director James Grossmith, who, although not on stage for the actual event, helped enable this magnificent group of amateur singers to reach that bar throughout.

Of course, having almost 200 performers on stage is always going to produce an electrical current, and no time spent in the company of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra is ever wasted. But it’s the main characters we look to for narrative engagement in Elijah, and this superb line-up of operatic talent drew us in with every word.

Tenor Ben Bliss as Obadiah has the kind of rich tone that could serenade you every evening and you’d never tire of it. Soprano Mari Eriksmoen as the Widow found her way straight to our hearts, while mezzo soprano Karen Cargill as the Queen incited the death of Elijah with such theatrical gusto, only a fool would cross her. Four of the International Festival’s “Rising Stars of Voice” singers held their own exceptionally, standing next to such seasoned professionals, as did young Martha Johnson as The Youth.

Holding the whole thing together (under the expert baton of conductor Thomas Søndergård) was baritone Christopher Maltman, whose skilful rendition of Elijah journeyed from brave to broken with absolute humanity.

