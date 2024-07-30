Main character energy by Temi Wilkey
Temi got veeeery good at being everybody’s sassy best friend. Growing up a black girl in a white world shunts you into playing a side character in your own life. But now she’s stepping into her Main Character Energy and it’s your privilege and pleasure to give her all the attention she deserves.
Main Character Energy is about a beautiful and talented Black actress who bravely puts on an autobiographical one-woman show so she can finally take up the space onstage that she’s routinely been denied. It’s meta-theatrical, high-energy and highly absurd.
Audiences can expect everything from singing to dancing, audience interaction to spoken word, an existential breakdown and, of course, radical self-indulgence.
Roundabout @ Summerhall (Venue 26)9:40pmAugust 1-26.
