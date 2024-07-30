Kev Campbell Was He
In a nightclub toilet in the heart of Glasgow, a graffiti attempt goes horribly wrong and takes eighteen-year-old Kev Campbell on a journey of self-discovery.
Kev Campbell Was He is a high energy one man play about male friendship that tells the story of Kev Campbell’s friendship with a young gay man called Quinn and how that forces him to re-learn what it means to be a man. Nominated for the David McLennan award in 2024, this comedic and insightful one-man show delivers laughs, love for literature and learning to take responsibility for our actions.
It runs from the 2nd to the 10th August at 19:15 at theSpace UK Symposium Hall. You can purchase 2 for 1 tickets on Monday 5th August as well. Do not miss this silly new Scottish comedy!
