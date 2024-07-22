Intimacy pro brings no holds barred show to the Fringe

US performer, writer, intimacy professional and consent expert, Jean Franzblau is set to take Edinburgh by storm this August with, My Mother Doesn't Know I'm Kinky, her full and frank account of how she broke the news of her unconventional sex life to her unsuspecting mother.

Jean's mum loved her new boyfriend. He was everything a mother could wish for in a potential son-in-law. So when the two of them broke up she was crushed and naturally wanted to know why. But, as close as she is to her mother, Jean can’t bring herself to explain the real reason: she would have to reveal that she’s a very kinky girl.

In My Mother Doesn’t Know I’m Kinky, Jean reveals the early childhood hints that she was wired differently and generously shares her bumpy, awkwardly arousing journey towards self-acceptance. Ultimately, mama gets an earful and now it's the turn of Edinburgh Fringe audiences.

But this isn't all intimate confession for the sake of intimate confession. As well as keeping her audience on the edge of their seats, Jean comes to Edinburgh with a serious purpose, saying: "The story has meaningful themes including sexual empowerment, intergenerational healing, and strengthening of the feminine and human spirit. It’s the best I have, distilled down to a whiskey shot of love.

Jean Franzblau brings her show to Edinburgh's Fringe

"With the world as it is, I feel it's important to hold nothing back. This is why it felt important to bring it to the Fringe. I have the strength, the passion and the power. This is my offering."

Paul Birchall of LA theatre website says of Jean's work: “Franzblau’s monologues possess a certain 50 Shades of Grey steaminess – but with a sophisticated awareness that the attempt to translate sexual longing to a crowd of strangers contains an element of silliness.”

Jean Franzblau is a performer, writer, intimacy professional and consent expert. She grew up in Hollywood, Florida where she started performing at an early age.

Continuing with Meisner studies in Los Angeles at Playhouse West, she also studied acting with Richard Seyd, Adam Hill and Jeremiah Comey. Jean developed her improvisational chops with IO West alongside comedian Rob Delaney. As an actor she has appeared on stage, in film and on TV in numerous projects and has recently started doing open mics, expanding her skills into standup. S

he has written and starred in short films including Love and Coconut Cake and Internet Dating – which premiered at the Palm Beach International Film Festival. Besides My Mother Doesn’t Know I’m Kinky, Jean is writing her next show - a perimenopausal comedy - called A Return to Lust.