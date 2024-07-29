International acts gather for Military Tattoo show

International acts from across the globe have arrived in Edinburgh ahead of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2024 Show, Journeys, kicking off later this week.

The 2024 Show boasts over 800 performers, and promises to bea vibrant celebration of music, dance, visual artistry, and military traditions from the USA, India, Switzerland, Australia and home-grown talent.

Performers from a variety of the international and military bands gathered at the iconic Firth of Forth to celebrate their connected cultures, which will be on full display at Edinburgh Castle from 2 - 24 August.

Building on the successes of previous years' Voices and Stories, Journeys will feature the Royal Navy as the lead service to pay homage to the seafarers who bravely cross oceans to bridge the gap between societies.

This year's Tattoo promises to be a captivating journey of cultural discovery and connection, showcasing the finest military talents and traditions from around the world.

Jason Barrett, chief executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “It’s always an exciting moment annually at the Tattoo when the acts arrive in Edinburgh. Many have come from great distances, and we are thrilled to get started on what will be an amazing show.

“With the Royal Navy as Lead Service, this year’s performance will have a strong maritime theme so what better way to welcome everyone than by the Forth. I can’t wait for us to get underway and for you all to see Journeys come to life.”

To catch these world-class acts, buy your tickets now at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or on the phone, 0131 225 1188.

