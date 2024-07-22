Hard-hitting show finds comedy in ugly truth of male domination
Combining dance, film, storytelling, clowning, stand up and sketch, Grape Culture, which runs at. The Space @ Surgeon's Hall from 15 -24 August,is a tragic comedy that strips back the cultural bondage of domination without consent and starkly reveals that it’s not just one section of society that suffers at the hands of grape culture. It’s all of us!
This is an unashamed, raw, conversation that addresses societal and individual pain, sets out a path to healing and invites in all genders with the declaration that feminism is for everyone.
"Grape Culture dares to make you laugh at horrific aspects of humanity, while also humanizing the humans that commit inhumane acts," says Toni Nagy.
"You will never be sure exactly of how you are supposed to react, and thus question each reaction you have. The show undresses the CULTURE of male domination without consent to reveal that it impacts not just the direct victims but every human on planet earth."
Toni Nagy is a stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter and dancer, best known for viral social media videos that blend humour and interpretive dance to pontificate the ills of American society. Toni has performed stand-up all over the US. Broadway Comedy NYC club twice voted Tony “Best New Comedian”. This is her Edinburgh Fringe debut.
Sarah Buckner - Sarah Buckner is a performance and visual artist exploring themes of the body, spirituality, witchcraft, feminism and self-realization. She has exhibited her work in leading galleries all over the world, including the Louvre in Paris, PH21 Gallery in Budapest and SCAD Hong Kong. Sarah was a finalist in the Lucie Awards at Carnegie Hall for her Documentary Series, 310 East Gaston Street, and was accepted into the one of the most prestigious portfolio reviews in the country, Review Santa Fe, for her Documentary series on breastfeeding, Milk.
GRAPE CULTURE RUNS FROM 15 - 24 AUGUST AT THE SPACE @ SURGEON'S HALL ON NICOLSON STREET AT 12 NOON. https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/grape-culture
