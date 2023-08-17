Graham Linehan stages gig outside the Scottish Parliament after venues cancel

A makeshift stage was created at Holyrood amid controversy over his appearance on the Fringe

Linehan outside the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Andy O'Brien

A stand-up comedy performance at the Edinburgh Fringe by Father Ted writer Graham Linehan was taking place outside the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, after a second venue cancelled the show over his views on the trans movement.

Original venue Leith Arches took the decision to cancel their booking of Linehan earlier this week, saying the Irishman’s views did not “align” with their overall values, before a second venue followed on Thursday.

Linehan, who also wrote TV sitcoms The IT Crowd and Black Books, is a vocal critic of the trans rights movement.

The crowd outside the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Andy O'Brien

Speaking before performing, Linehan said: "I really didn't think this was going to happen this evening after what happened on Tuesday.

"My jokes are just observational comedy.

"I guess the idea of me existing is just offensive to people."

When asked to comment on why he was cancelled he answered: "I know exactly what they are doing, they are doing the same thing to me that they did to JK Rowling.

"They don't like anyone who doesn't have their belief system."

Caroline Mcallister, a spokesperson for the Women Won't Weesht group, who attended the show, said: "We are just horrified his show has been cancelled.

"The Edinburgh Fringe used to be edgy. Now it's just Edinburgh Cringe."

Two audience members on picnic chairs in the front row of the make shift performance said they were “furious” the Linehan's show, which included a line up of other upcoming comedians, was cancelled.

The performance saw about 150 people gathered outside the Scottish Parliament building from about 7.30pm.

Leith Arches said on Wednesday: “It was brought to our attention at the very last minute of the very controversial line-up.

“We work very closely with the LGBT+ community, it is a considerable part of our revenue, we believe hosting this one-off show would have a negative effect on future bookings.”

Comedy Unleashed said it had found a second venue to host Linehan’s scheduled performance but it too reportedly decided to pull the show.

The club said on X, the micro-blogging site formerly known as Twitter: “Our replacement venue has cancelled on us too, but we’re still going ahead tonight at 7.30! Ticket holders have been emailed with the new location.”

Earlier this week, Linehan told TalkTV’s Julia Hartley-Brewer he would consider suing Leith Arches for cancelling his gig if it refused to take him back.

He said: “It was a sell-out. But you do get used to this kind of thing after a while. It never really makes you feel good.

“If they apologise and put the gig on, I’ll say no more about it, but otherwise I’ll be looking at legal action.”

Comedian Andrew Doyle, who is due to appear alongside Linehan at another scheduled Comedy Unleashed show in London next month, said: “It is astonishing that a comedy night at the largest arts festival in the world should be prevented from going ahead, simply because activists are offended.

“The comedy industry is in a dire state. It’s about time that promoters, venues, comedy critics and comedians made a concerted effort to support free expression in the arts.”

Leith Arches insisted earlier this week its decision to cancel Thursday’s booking was not influenced by activists.