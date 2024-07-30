Glastonbury - It's a Different World When The Music Stops!
Relive Glastonbury without the mud and the bad toilets! We all love the bright lights, the open spaces, the Pyramid Stage, the quirky outfits but what happens when the lights go down? Is it about love, peace, and prayer flags? In Glastonbury we explore through comedy what happens when dreams fall into the mud. It’s a different world when the music stops!
Venue: theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall
Dates: 19–24 August 2024
Time: 18:35 (0hr50)
Ticket prices: £12 / concessions £9
Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/glastonbury
Suitable for ages 14+
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.