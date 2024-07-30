Glastonbury - It's a Different World When The Music Stops!

Published 30th Jul 2024, 17:08 BST
Sartorial and nostalgic take on modern day generation gaps. Do dreams fall apart? It’s a different world when the music stops!

Relive Glastonbury without the mud and the bad toilets! We all love the bright lights, the open spaces, the Pyramid Stage, the quirky outfits but what happens when the lights go down? Is it about love, peace, and prayer flags? In Glastonbury we explore through comedy what happens when dreams fall into the mud. It’s a different world when the music stops!

Venue: theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall

Dates: 19–24 August 2024

Time: 18:35 (0hr50)

Ticket prices: £12 / concessions £9

Fringe box office: ­0131 226 0000 / https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/glastonbury

Suitable for ages 14+

