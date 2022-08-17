Fringe Young Writers Award: a chance to be mentored by Scotsman critics

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dreich day on the Fringe

We make a lot of fuss about our hugely experienced Festival review team at The Scotsman, and rightly so. However, we're also aware that critics don't just magically appear out of nowhere, so for the last few years we've been running a mentoring scheme in partnership with the Fringe.

Since 2018, we've been offering the winner of their Fringe Young Writers Award the chance to undertake a series of mentoring sessions with some of our longest-serving critics, with a view to writing ten reviews for us the following year, paid at the going freelance rate.

In 2018, Flora Gosling won the award, and, following three mentoring sessions with Scotsman critics, joined our review team in the summer of 2019.

The 2019 award-winner Ariane Branigan was supposed to be reviewing for us in the summer of 2020, but then the pandemic intervened and we had to put the scheme on hold. This year, however, after honing her review style with our theatre critic Joyce McMillan and our film critic Alistair Harkness, Arianne is now out there in the thick of it, filing reviews for our daily Festival supplement and scotsman.com.