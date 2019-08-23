Fringe First awards: 5 winners from the final week

Have your say

All of these people will be picking up Fringe Firsts at our big awards show at the Pleasance this morning. Will you be joining us?

This morning at 10am, our theatre critic Joyce McMillan will take to the stage at Pleasance Beyond as host of The Scotsman Fringe Awards, the biggest awards ceremony at the Edinburgh festival,

The Desk. Picture: Noomi Ljungdell



At the Fringe Awards we will be announcing the winners of the following major prizes:



- the Holden Street Theatres Award, which supports one winning show for a run at the Adelaide Fringe next year



- the Carol Tambor Award, which supports one winning show for a run in New York.

- the Brighton Fringe Award, which will support one winning show for a run at one of world’s biggest fringe festivals.

Rowan Rheingans: Dispatches on the Red Dress. Picture: Ron Milsom



- the Mental Health Fringe Award, presented by the Mental Health Foundation in recognition of the most compelling show about mental health at the Fringe.



- the Filipa Braganca award, which recognises the best solo performance by an emerging female artist.

As well as the awards presentations, there will be performances from two of this year’s Fringe First winning shows, The Patient Gloria and Bobby & Amy, and a closing performance by SK Shlomo, who has been nominated for the Mental Health Fringe Award.

Baby Reindeer. Picture: Andrew Perry



We are especially delighted to be joined by our very special guest Stephen Fry, who will help Joyce McMillan present our final week of Fringe First winners - who you can read more about on this page.



We would like to say a huge thank you to the Pleasance for hosting the awards and the University of Edinburgh, our partners for the Fringe Firsts.



There are still a few free tickets left for the event. Pick yours up at the Pleasance box office if you want to join us.

Fringe First award winners for week three:

The Afflicted. Picture: Contributed

The Desk, Summerhall, Until 25 August



Finland’s Reetta Honkakoski has created a brilliant,disturbing physical theatre piece about authoritarianism.

Rowan Rheingans: Dispatches on the Red Dress, Scottish Storytelling Centre, Until 26 August

Spellbinding musical theatre by Rowan Rheingans, drawing on family history in Germany.

Baby Reindeer, Summerhall, Until 25 August



E8. Picture: Contributed

A chilling story about stalking and other forms of abuse, by Richard Gadd.

The Afflicted, Summerhall, Until 25 August

An unsettling debut show by a new company, Groupwork.

E8, Pleasance Dome, Until 25 August



Powerful drama by Marika McKennell about a troubled teen.

Andrew Eaton-Lewis

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​