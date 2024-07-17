It’s nearly time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to take over the theatres, gyms, hotels, streets and pubs of Scotland’s Capital.
Taking place from August 2-26 (although there are previews in the days running up to the official launch), there are over 3,500 shows taking place, from music and dance, to theatre and spoken word.
The largest - and most high-profile - section of the programme is comedy, with the festival having the reputation of finding the television and film stars of the future.
Everybody from Steve Coogan to Richard Gadd had their big break at the Festival Fringe and many big names return years after initially finding fame.
Here are 13 television and film stars you can catch in 2024.
1. Miriam Margolyes
National treasure Miriam Margolyes has starred in everything from Blackadder to Martin Scorsese's The Age of Innocence, via Harry Potter, Romeo + Juliet, Little Shop of Horrors and a myriad of other classic films and television programmes. She's bringing her show 'Margolyes & Dickens: The Best Bits' to the Edinburgh and, while it's in the theatre section, there's bound to be plenty of laughs - particularly in the question and answer section. Catch a living legend at the Pleasance at the EICC from August 7-15.
2. Adam Hills
He's found fame as the host of Channel 4's 'The Last Leg' but Adam Hills first made a name for himself as a standup at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - being nominated for three consecutive Edinburgh Comedy Awards from 2001-2003. He's not been back for a while but is now bringing his new feel-good hour of comedy, 'Shoes Half Empty', to the Assembly Rooms Music Hall from July 31-August 11.
3. Mhairi Black
When Mhairi Black was elected as an SNP MP in 2015 at the age of just 20 she became the youngest MP elected since the Reform Act of 1832. She was one of her party's highest-profile politicians, serving as Deputy Leader, and won two further elections before standing down earlier this year. Now she's left politics shes trying her hand at comedy in 'Politics Isn't For Me' at the Gilded Balloon at the Museum from July 31-August 25.
4. Nish Kumar
A familiar face from television's 'The Mash Report' - and numerous panel shows - Nish Kumar is playing a series of small venues this Fringe with a work in progress. He's already sold out his run at the Monkey Barrel but has put on extra shows at the Pleasance on August 2, 3, 9 and 10.