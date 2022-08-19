1. Randy Feltface: Alien of Extraordinary Ability

"There are plenty of glorious laughs in this fast paced caper. But there is also a lot to think about. Alongside the virtuoso puppetry, the profuse profanity and the over the top emotions, there is a deadly serious logical argument about what has gone wrong with the world and what we can do to put it right." Claire Smith on Randy Feltface: Alien of Extraordinary Ability (Assembly George Square (Venue 17), until 28 August (not 15).

