If you are looking to book a show during the remainder of the Fringe, our critics have been busy dashing between performances to give you the inside scoop on what’s worth your time.
These are 13 of the comedy shows that have received a four star review from the Scotsman – and what our arts experts had to say about them.
1. Randy Feltface: Alien of Extraordinary Ability
"There are plenty of glorious laughs in this fast paced caper. But there is also a lot to think about. Alongside the virtuoso puppetry, the profuse profanity and the over the top emotions, there is a deadly serious logical argument about what has gone wrong with the world and what we can do to put it right." Claire Smith on Randy Feltface: Alien of Extraordinary Ability (Assembly George Square (Venue 17), until 28 August (not 15).
2. Pierre Novellie: Why Can’t I Just Enjoy Things?
"Though contemptuous of fish that bite on a baitless hook, Pierre Novellie entices the reviewer by suggesting he perceives life as full of things that are merely alright. Six out of ten. Three stars. Bait set, he then delivers a storming hour of punchy, exceptional stand-up, tacitly daring the critic to dismiss him with such blandly average small fry." Jay Richardson on Pierre Novellie: Why Can’t I Just Enjoy Things? (Monkey Barrel Comedy, until 28 August).
3. Luca Cupani: Happy Orphan
"The old-fashioned epithet “never a dull moment” is so very true here. There is almost a laugh in every line. Not a 'gag', but a laugh. Cupani is becoming a phenomenally entertaining storyteller." Kate Copstick on Luca Cupani: Happy Orphan (Just the Tonic at the Caves, until 28 August).
4. Tom Little Has Good Reviews So Prepare to Be Impressed
"Words come tumbling out of the Cumbrian comic Tom Little like an eager to amuse avalanche. It is an extraordinary performing style but, please, do lean into the torrent, and you will love it." Kate Copstick on Tom Little Has Good Reviews So Prepare to Be Impressed (PBH's Free Fringe @ Subway (Venue 56) until August 28).
