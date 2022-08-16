If you are looking to book a show during the remainder of the Fringe, our critics have been busy dashing between performances to give you the inside scoop on what’s worth your time.
These are 10 of the comedy shows that have received a four star review from the Scotsman – and what our arts experts had to say about them.
1. Randy Feltface: Alien of Extraordinary Ability
"There are plenty of glorious laughs in this fast paced caper. But there is also a lot to think about. Alongside the virtuoso puppetry, the profuse profanity and the over the top emotions, there is a deadly serious logical argument about what has gone wrong with the world and what we can do to put it right." Claire Smith on Randy Feltface: Alien of Extraordinary Ability (Assembly George Square (Venue 17), until 28 August (not 15).
Photo: Contributed
2. Pierre Novellie: Why Can’t I Just Enjoy Things?
"Though contemptuous of fish that bite on a baitless hook, Pierre Novellie entices the reviewer by suggesting he perceives life as full of things that are merely alright. Six out of ten. Three stars. Bait set, he then delivers a storming hour of punchy, exceptional stand-up, tacitly daring the critic to dismiss him with such blandly average small fry." Jay Richardson on Pierre Novellie: Why Can’t I Just Enjoy Things? (Monkey Barrel Comedy, until 28 August).
Photo: Contributed
3. Tim Key: Mulberry
"To lockdown or not to lockdown – that is the question for comedians this Fringe. Whether tis nobler to bury the trauma of the last two years and opt for something less boring instead or to address the elephant in the room and, by confronting, achieve a glorious communal catharsis? Thankfully Tim Key has chosen the latter approach for his latest hour." Fiona Shepherd on Tim Key: Mulberry (Pleasance Dome (Venue 23), until 17 Aug, and then at Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33) until 28 August).
Photo: Contributed
4. Dan Rath: Cockroach Party
"Watching Dan Rath, you constantly find yourself marvelling at how his mind operates. And I struggle to describe it without reaching for superlatives like genius and insanity." Jay Richardson on Dan Rath: Cockroach Party (Assembly George Square Studios (Studio Five) (Venue 17), until 28 August).
Photo: Contributed