Wes Anderson in profile, Asteroid City film review, No Hard Feelings reaction - The Scotsman Film Podcast

Wes Anderson is back with his latest film Asteroid City and we are here to give it a full review in this week’s (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic podcast.

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST
 Comment

It is certainly that time of year where the blockbusters are lining up for battle at your local cinema. However, Wes Anderson has stepped in to give us some of his trademark visuals and unique narrative styles with Asteroid City.

With a cast that is quite literally brim to brim Hollywood A-listers, we take a deep dive into the Texan director’s new film and his career in full in this week’s show but, ultimately, are we giving his new ode to sci-fi a thumbs up or a thumbs down?

While Barbie and Oppenheimer are the films on everyone’s mind right now, it is always nice to see the hilarious Jennifer Lawrence as she returns to light comedy in the shape of No Hard Feelings. We look over that film too and give our thoughts alongside a host of this week’s newest releases.

