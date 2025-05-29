Filmhouse Edinburgh: Images show scaffolding gone as cinema nears reopening
Scaffolding has gone from the exterior of Edinburgh’s Filmhouse building for the first time since a £1.7 million refurbishment began, as the cinema prepares to reopen.
The cinema, on Edinburgh’s Lothian Road, closed in October 2022 when its parent company, the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), went into administration.
The venue was later saved after a campaign backed by celebrities. A new charity created by a group of staff to try to bring the Filmhouse back to life last year secured the backing of the UK government’s Community Ownership Fund, which was created to help groups secure the future of assets at risk of being lost.
Directors, including Andrew Simpson, who was appointed in February, said last month that building work was on schedule for a June opening, although no official date has yet been set.
Work on the building, which is largely cosmetic, started earlier this year.
As part of the renovations, the box office has been reduced in size due to the popularity for online ticketing. A fourth screen has been created, with capacity for 24 patrons, with the space available for private screenings and rental.
The three main screens have meanwhile been reduced in capacity, from around 450 seats to 350, allowing for larger, more comfortable seating. The new Filmhouse will include a revamped bar and cafe area.
