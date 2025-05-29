A June reopening as been mooted for Edinburgh’s Filmhouse reopening.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scaffolding has gone from the exterior of Edinburgh’s Filmhouse building for the first time since a £1.7 million refurbishment began, as the cinema prepares to reopen.

The cinema, on Edinburgh’s Lothian Road, closed in October 2022 when its parent company, the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), went into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue was later saved after a campaign backed by celebrities. A new charity created by a group of staff to try to bring the Filmhouse back to life last year secured the backing of the UK government’s Community Ownership Fund, which was created to help groups secure the future of assets at risk of being lost.

Directors, including Andrew Simpson, who was appointed in February, said last month that building work was on schedule for a June opening, although no official date has yet been set.

Andrew O'Brien / The Scotsman

Work on the building, which is largely cosmetic, started earlier this year.

As part of the renovations, the box office has been reduced in size due to the popularity for online ticketing. A fourth screen has been created, with capacity for 24 patrons, with the space available for private screenings and rental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad