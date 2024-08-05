Strawberry Switchblade in Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland's Girl Bands | Peter McArthur

Musician and artist Carla J Easton celebrates the fascinating history and ongoing vitality of Scotland’s girl bands in a new feature-length documentary premiering at the Edinburgh International Film Festival

Here’s a pop quiz poser for you. Can you name the last Scottish girl band to have a Top 30 hit? Spoiler alert (and answer): it was Strawberry Switchblade with Since Yesterday in January 1985.

This Sibelius-sampling Scottish pop gem - the prettiest song ever about nuclear holocaust – reached No.5 and hung around the charts for twenty weeks. Strawberry Switchblade were the first band I ever saw live, so their polka-dotted pop explosion is indelibly etched in my musical scrapbook. A year later, this extraordinary duo had split up and have remained a cult footnote in Scottish pop ever since, fondly remembered by some, championed by a few, unknown to most.

A new documentary feature, Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland’s Girl Bands, premiering on the closing night of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, aims to reclaim “the Scottish girl bands missing from bedroom walls”.

Depending on your vintage, this gorgeous film may stir memories of swinging Sixties sister act The McKinleys, or ballsy punk trio The Ettes, or the sublime soul of Sunset Gun, or the grrrrl riot of Lungleg, or the fierce rocking of The Hedrons. All have been traced and interviewed by the filmmakers, musician and artist Carla J Easton and music video director Blair Young, capturing tales of DIY gigs and handbag roadies, TV appearances and stadium shows, scuppered opportunities and squandered potential.

For Easton, it’s personal. She is a girl band veteran, fronting Glasgow-based indie pop outfit Teen Canteen for five years from 2012. “At the time that we launched we felt quite alone in terms of who we were,” she says. “I didn’t really feel like I was seeing my experience of being in a band represented.”

Young directed one of their videos and a conversation about a perceived lack of girl bands hailing from Scotland spawned the idea for a documentary. “That was the moment,” says Easton. A week later, they had tracked down Jeanette McKinley and were interviewing her in Dunbar. Coming from a DIY background, Easton is used to reaching out to make creative connections but months of detective work followed as the majority of the featured musicians had disappeared from view after a few years.

“Meeting some of the women, they were so surprised to even be contacted,” says Easton, “but for me it’s really important that they know that what you did mattered and it still matters today when we’ve got festivals not signing up to 50/50 gender parity in their line-ups and we’ve got the Misogyny in Music report published in January. And it was probably worse in your time and you still got up and did it. The Ettes talk about how it was dangerous to be a young girl in the audience so for them onstage they were in a position of power and less vulnerable. It does become a political statement.”

Easton was such an admirer of the band that she named her first solo project Ette. Since then she has flourished as an independent solo artist but it is her time in Teen Canteen which makes her such a sympathetic interrogator. She wrote the script and reluctantly but rightly provides the voiceover which connects the narrative strands across the decades.

With so many underappreciated acts to spotlight, where to draw the line?

“We’ve kept the genre of music within rock and pop but there’s a whole folk scene that went on in the Seventies,” notes Easton. “And when The McKinleys were happening there were easy listening groups like The Karlins and The Modelles. It was quite hard putting in those barriers especially when you are trying to platform. I guess it’s one of the paradoxes of the film which I struggle with.”

“I also struggle with the term ‘girl band’. You’ve just started a band with friends and you either embrace the term or kick against it for whatever reason. Quite a lot of the bands in the film talk about how they would be lumped together in journalism or by promoters and I’ve done that in this film. In truth, we could have made a feature length documentary about every band in the film. We just tried to be as respectful as possible.”

The film is a work of celebration, hailing the sibling bonds and girl gang attitude which were also in evidence when Easton hosted a 2018 concert at Leith Theatre with many of the featured artists. “It was one of the safest live music experiences I’ve had in my life, backstage, onstage, the audience,” she says.

However, there is no shying away from the perennial challenges facing female musicians. The film ends with some sobering statistics on female representation in the music industry, while careers stalling when band members become pregnant is a dispiriting running theme across the interviews.

Easton almost certainly knows the answer when she asks “why isn’t there a girl band equivalent of The Rolling Stones or Coldplay or U2 that is worldwide stadium-selling that is still going? We had these moments with the Spice Girls or Destiny’s Child but they never seem to last as long as their male counterparts.”

Shockingly, The Hedrons are the only Scottish girl band to date to make it as far as a second album. And it’s now almost forty years since Strawberry Switchblade breached the charts. But Since Yesterday also hails the upcoming artists and the promoters agitating for a more diverse musical landscape and equality of opportunity.

“We probably need to redefine what success is,” reckons Easton. “All the bands in our film had successes in my eyes. So if we redefine what success is, that allows for history to get rewritten to include more voices. By writing people back in from the past, you realise this is a decades-long fight. I’m not alone if I’m working today, there’s this whole line of great bands that came before Teen Canteen. We didn’t even know it - what if we had?”