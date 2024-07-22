Emotional toll of life as a news transcriber in NYC
New York City… 2001 … A bustling transcription office. Typists are busy listening to and typing out raw interviews for pulpy television shows and other mass media. And then .. a bolt from the blue … the biggest news event of the century unfolds right there in front of you.
The ultimate eavesdropper in a storm of sound bites, clichés and celebrity interviews, Joanna Parson brings her unique musical monologue A Transcriber's Tale to Edinburgh this August. Based on her own experience this funny and frank tale shows what happens when a young woman with a sense of humour and a guitar tries to keep her sanity and heart intact in the centre of the news cycle.
A Transcriber’s Taleis Joanna’s own true story, a stunning exploration of what it is to experience second-hand trauma and how we all need to be discerning about the media we consume in a world of wall-to-wall news.
She’s a bit of a marvel actually. A gifted storyteller, holding her guitar not as a shield but rather an offering. A gift. It’s a gorgeous gorgeous show. A delight. And Joanna Parson is absolutely brilliant. Bravo!!!!! NOHO ARTS DISTRICT LOS ANGELES JUNE 2024
Joanna Parson is a performer and creator whose comedy cabarets have included Not Helpful: Pretty Songs and Feminine Harms; and Reddy or Not, a musical comedy tribute to Helen Reddy.
As an actress, recent TV includes: FBI: Most Wanted; Law and Order: SVU; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Red Oaks, and Teaching While Black, and recent film: Boston StranglerandDumb Money, as well as decades of off-Broadway and regional theater. Joanna has performed in most of the comedy or storytelling venues in NY, and she is also an audiobook narrator.
A Transcriber's Tale runs throughout the Edinburgh Fringe at 12 mid-day at The Gilded Balloon Patter House on Chambers Street https://tickets.edfringe.com/venues/gilded-balloon-patter-house
