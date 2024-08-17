EIF theatre review: Nigamon / Tunai

Nigamon/Tunai, 'a show that is both ritual and protest'. | Andrew Perry

A collaboration between two indigenous artists powerfully confronts the climate crisis, and perhaps offers tools for survival, writes Joyce McMillan

THEATRE

Nigamon/Tunai ****

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Studio until 18 August

Step into The Studio at Potterrow this weekend, and you enter a space that is both utterly different from the urban landscape outside, and a perfect distillation of everything about our earth that makes it possible for us to exist here, as living creatures. There are living trees, pools of water, the sounds of the forest or rainforest, the occasional gleam of beautifully worked copper; and through this landscape move two human figures, Emilie Monnet of Canada and Waira Nina of Colombia.

Both are artists, theatre-makers, and representatives of indigenous peoples, the Inga of the Colombian Amazon, and the Anishinaabe of the Canadian Great Lakes. And over the last decade, they have worked together to create a show that is both ritual and protest, a beautiful 90 minute evocation of the profound spiritual and physical relationship with the earth that shapes the lives of indigenous peoples, combined with a hard-edged political argument about the multiple destructive forces that now threaten that way of life, and the life of the earth itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigamon/Tunai - the words mean “song”, in both languages - is therefore an event that fits perfectly with this year’s Festival theme of “rituals that unite us”, while also offering a viscerally disturbing wake-up call, as we sit among the trees listening to soundscapes of the world’s forests crashing and burning to destruction, cleared for brutal forms of extractive mining or agriculture. The show owes its magnificent sensual impact to a superb creative team of more than 20 people, including sound designer Leonel Vasquez, lighting designer Chantal Labonte, and all the craftspeople who have helped create the exquisite setting.