Edinburgh University to support The Scotsman’s Fringe First Awards

Edinburgh University has joined forces with The Scotsman to help support its long-running Fringe First Awards. The official partnership is the first in the 46-year history of the awards, which celebrate the best new theatre writing at the Fringe.

The university, which hosts around 1.2 million Fringe-goers in its buildings each year, said the commitment recognised the importance of critical writing to the Fringe.

The three-year agreement includes a £10,000 annual contribution towards the cost of running and administering the awards, and producing the three awards ceremonies, which are held at the end of each week of the Fringe.

The awards draw on the expertise of a large and experienced team critics writing for The Scotsman who between them see more than 700 Fringe shows in August.

Professor Peter Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the university, said “We’re proud to be a part of the Edinburgh festivals, with our students, staff and venues playing a vital role since they were founded. We’re delighted to be in partnership with The Scotsman’s Fringe First Awards, which celebrate the work of the world’s most creative performers.

“We’re proud that creativity and culture plays a role across the university. The arts matter to us and we recognise their importance in our world.”

Frank O’Donnell, Editor of The Scotsman, said: “The Scotsman has been part of the fabric of Edinburgh’s festivals since their inception in 1947.

“The Fringe First Awards are a key part of this and provide an opportunity for the best new creative work to be recognised and lauded by our trusted critics. The opportunities that winning a Fringe First provide can be career-changing.

“We are delighted that the awards will be in partnership with Edinburgh University for the next three years, demonstrating both organisations’ enduring commitment to the festival and to the arts.”