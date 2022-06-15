Following a scaled-back post-Covid return last year, the Edinburgh International Book Festival is opening a new chapter in 2022.

After years at Charlotte Square it’s returning to the venue it first moved to in 2021, with a new site layout at Edinburgh College of Art promising to accomodate more events and bigger audiences.

The programme features over 550 authors, performers, musicians and thinkers from 50 countries.

There genuinely is something for everybody – from first time novelists to multi award-winning writers who regularly top the bestseller lists, alongside an extensive programme of events for children.

And there is also a hefty sprinking of showbiz sparkle, with plenty of household names set to take the stage.

Here are 14 well-kent faces you can see at this year’s event – tickets are on sale on the festival website on Thursday, June 22, at 10am.

Read more:

1. Armando Iannucci: An Epic Poem for Our Times Scottish satirist, writer, director, producer and performer Armando Iannucci will be appearing on Friday, August 19, at 8.30pm. He'll be talking about 'Pandemonium', his epic poem about the pandemic and Brexit. Photo: Emma McIntyre Photo Sales

2. Brian Cox with Nicola Sturgeon: The Lion of Dundee Brian Cox has enjoyed a wide ranging career that has taken him from his native Dundee to Hollywood, most recently as Logan Roy in the hugely successful television series 'Succession'. He'll be in conversation with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday, August 29, at 8.30pm. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer Photo Sales

3. Irvine Welsh: Crime and Punishment Irvine Welsh changed the face of Scottish publishing when he wrote Trainspotting. He'll be talking about his latest novel 'The Long Knives', featuring Detective Inspector Ray Lennox who first appeared in 'Filth', on Monday, August 29, at 7pm. Photo: Euan Cherry Photo Sales

4. Ricky Ross: Deacon Blue and Me Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross will be discussing his book 'Walking Back Home', featuring behind-the-scenes stories about one of Scotland's most beloved bands, on Thursday, August 18, at 5.30pm. Photo: James Williamson Photo Sales