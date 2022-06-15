Following a scaled-back post-Covid return last year, the Edinburgh International Book Festival is opening a new chapter in 2022.
After years at Charlotte Square it’s returning to the venue it first moved to in 2021, with a new site layout at Edinburgh College of Art promising to accomodate more events and bigger audiences.
The programme features over 550 authors, performers, musicians and thinkers from 50 countries.
There genuinely is something for everybody – from first time novelists to multi award-winning writers who regularly top the bestseller lists, alongside an extensive programme of events for children.
And there is also a hefty sprinking of showbiz sparkle, with plenty of household names set to take the stage.
Here are 14 well-kent faces you can see at this year’s event – tickets are on sale on the festival website on Thursday, June 22, at 10am.
