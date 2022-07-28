Edinburgh Fringe ticket giveaway: a list of all the free shows

Between now and midnight on Sunday 31 July, we’re giving away 20,000 free Fringe tickets in association with edfest.com. Here’s how to claim yours:
1) Sign up for our new arts newsletter at https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/summer-sale
2) Receive your exclusive offer code via email
3) Head to the EdFest website, www.edfest.com
4) Search for any one of the shows listed below
5) Pick your preferred date and – if there are still free tickets available – enter your code in the box provided. Don't miss out: all tickets are issued on a first come first served basis.
Have a great Festival!
The Scotsman team
ASSEMBLY
Bloody Difficult Women
Lion
My Leonard Cohen: Up Close and Personal
Tom Seals Presents…
Best of Burlesque
Dixie Longate's Happy Hour
One-Man Lord of the Rings
One-Man Star Wars™ Trilogy
Sean Choolburra: Didj and Dance!
Something About George
Something About Simon
The Gods, The Gods, The Gods
The Return of the Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show
Famous Puppet Death Scenes
Flo & Joan: Sweet Release
Frank Skinner: 30 Years of Dirt
In-Ward
The Queen's Cartoonists
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Zoë
Americana: A Murder Ballad
Jeremy Sassoon's MOJO
Magical Bones: Soulful Magic
Prehysterical
Reuben Kaye: The Butch is Back
The Kaye Hole Hosted by Reuben Kaye
Tina del Twist: Caravan in the Sky
Jo Griffin: People Person
Julia Masli: CHOOSH!
Musclebound
Paul Williams: In the Moonlight
Ram of God
Ryan Lane Will Be There Now in a Minute
She Wolf
The Adventures of Sleepyhead
The Stones
August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned
Changing the Sheets
Chris Dugdale: Ethermind
Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood
Rachel Bradley: Beauty for Ashes
The Oxford Revue and Other Farmyard Animals
Watson: The Final Problem
We Are Traffic: An Uber Adventure
Aboriginal Comedy Allstars
Dan Rath: Cockroach Party
Emmy Blotnick: The 30 Fragrances of Jennifer Lopez: A Show About Death, Betrayal and Financial Ruin
Jody Kamali: Ironing Board Man
Jonny & The Baptists: Dance Like It Never Happened
Matt Winning: Hot Mess
Mrs Roosevelt Flies to London
Never Let Go: An Unauthorized Retelling of James Cameron’s Titanic
Sam Taunton: Yoho Diabolo
Temping
Yellow Bird Chase
Andy Field: Ideas (,) Man
Crizards: Cowboys
Danielle Walker: Nostalgia
Grubby Little Mitts
How to Build a Wax Figure
Jake Cornell and Marcia Belsky: Man and Woman
Nikki Britton: One Small Step
Stephen Mullan: Ouch!
Strictly Come Barking
Boorish Trumpson
Earwig
Fool Muun Komming! [BeBgWunderful/YEsyes/ Hi5.4sure.TruLuv;Spank Spank:SOfun_Grate_Times]
Gash Theatre Needs Some Space
Kate Butch: Wuthering Shites
Marrow
Sandcastles
Tom
Your Aunt Fanny: Muff Said
Fascinating Aïda
Les Dawson: Flying High
Myra's Story
Out of the Blue
Shark in the Park
360 ALLSTARS
Beats on Pointe
Best of the Fest
Muse
Peppa Pig – My First Concert
Rouge
Soweto Gospel Choir
The Choir of Man
Friendsical
Godspell
KIN
Little Women
Love, Loss and Chianti
Queenz – The Show With Balls!
The Black Blues Brothers
Baby Wants Candy
Police Cops: The Musical
Shamilton
She/Her
Taiwan Season: Light of Life
We Should Definitely Have More Dancing
Best of the Fest Daytime
Briefs: Sweatshop
Jinkx Monsoon: She's Still Got It! (with Major Scales)
Monski Mouse's Baby Cabaret
Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall
Railed
The Greatest Magic Show
Wanderlust
An Evening Without Kate Bush
Best of the Fest: The New Class
Brotipo
Chores
Collision
DONUTS
The Bubble Show
The Idiot Circus: Death is Coming
Will Pickvance: Half Man Half Piano
Black Sheep
I Feel the Need
It All
Liars and Clowns: A Late Night Comedy Show
Melissa Stephens: HOT DOGS & TEARS
Müller's Last Tape
The Elephant in the Room
Tom DeTrinis: I HATE NEW YORK
Aidan Sadler: Tropicana
Des Bishop: Mia Mamma
Dom Chambers: Fake Wizard
Grace Petrie: Butch Ado About Nothing
Helter Skelter
Rob Auton: The Crowd Show
Space Hippo
The Great Almighty Gill
Two Hearts: We're Pregnant and the Baby is Music
ARIGATO by JalJal
BriTANicK
Confetti
Fashion Spies
Isabelle Farah: Irresponsabelle
Jordan Gray: Is It a Bird?
Michelle Brasier: Average Bear
Tom Walker: Javelin
Who Murdered My Cat?
Diane Chorley: Down The Flick
Final Baby Girl!
drop dead gorgeous
Adults Only Magic Show
Clive Anderson's My Seven Wonders
Debra Stephenson: The Many Voices of Debra Stephenson
In the Name of the Son
The Adventures of Bo Peep
9 Circles
Bloke and His American Bantu
Christopher Titus: Carrying Monsters
Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish
Randy Feltface: Alien of Extraordinary Ability
Susie McCabe: Born Believer
The Golfer
(Le) PAIN
Arty's Ani-Magination
Assume People Like You
Comedy Club 4 Kids
Intelligence
Lottie Platchett Took a Hatchet
Séayoncé: Res-Erection
Silkworm
angel-monsterDANCE BASE
We Should Be Dancing
Fitry
Ice Age
See You
End without Days
BreAking
GILDED BALLOON
Late n Live
Leith Social
Fred Macaulay In Conversation
The Intervention
Best Of So You Think You're Funny?
The Songs Of Fergus & Kate
The Road To Ballina
Weegie Hink Ae That?
Grant Buse
Business Casual
Palimpsest
Robyn Perkins: Million Dollar Maybe
Vermin
I'm With Stupid
International Comedy Jam
Will Tell and the Big Bad Baron
Kites
Magic Roman's Summer Holiday
REDEEMher: How I Screwed Up My Perfect Mormon Life
Kevin Flynn: Fear of HeightsR
Christy Coysh: Bangarang!
Eve: All About Her
Tinted
Bluewater
PASH
Jeena Bloom: The Homecoming Queen
Sammy Obied
The Club Valentine Comedy Hour
The Transfiguration of Mrs Lamen
So You Think You're Funny? Competition Heats
Leah Lamarr: NFTs (Nice F%cking Tits)
AAA Stand-Up Late at Gilded Balloon
Tehran Von Ghasri: GONNA GET CANCELLED
Jon Courtenay: Against The Odds
Mark Thompson's Spectacular Science Show
Anna Clifford: I See Deadly People
Alice Fraser: Chronos
Mat Ricardo: The Extraordinary Gentleman
Tom Crosbie: Nerd's Eye View
John Robertson: The Dark Room
The Dark Room for Kids
Manbo
Yippee Ki Yay
Boris Live AT 5
Attenborough & His Animals
Sex Tips For STraight Women From A Gay Man
Basil Brush: Unleashed & Uncut
Basil Brush: Kids
Pete Firman
Chris Gethatd
The Sickening 90s Drag Prom
JUST THE TONIC
Big Value Comedy Show Early
Big Value Comedy Show Late
Comedy in the Dark
Spiegeltastic
Just te Tonic's Afternoon Delight
Just the Tonic's Midnight Show
Jack Gleadow: Jack's Entertainment
Biscuit Barrel: Wafering Heights
Luca Cupani: Happy Orphan
Molly Leigh-Moy & Carla Gordon: As Per My Previous Apology…
Dave Cerwonka: FFS
The Curious Incidents of the Gay in the Night-Time
Vix Leyton: Pedestrian
Will Preston Can't Face reality
Paradok Platform
Ted Hill: All The Presidents Man
Shannon Matthews The Musical
Jason Rides Again!
Sheraz Yousaf: The Google Man
Kat Nip: Liability
You Don’t Have to Be Mad to Work Here (WIP)
ERYN TETT
TRIPLE THREAT
Joseph Parsons: Equaliser
Abigail Rolling: Shit Lawyer
Anthony DeVito: My Dad Isn't Danny DeVito
Adam Flood: Clayhead
How to record the greatest album of all time
The Halls of Ridiculous : Improvised Sketch Show
Finlay and Joe: Perpetual Hype Machine
Ryan Wingfield: Trophy Husband
Jim Daly: Football And Fatherhood
CUMTS: SLEEPOVER
Chris Laker: Bully
Marcel Lucont Etc. - A Chat Show
Stefania Licari: MEDICO
Best of Scottish Comedy Awards
Milo Edwards: Voicemail
Sugarcoated Sisters: Bittersweet
Liam Farrelly, God’s Brother in Law
Connor Burns: Live, Laugh, Loathe
Cassie Workman: Aberdeen
Set List: Comedy Without a Net
Jimeoin: The Craic!
Craig Hill: I Always Knew I Had it in Me!
PLEASANCE
20 Minutes of Action
A Dark Place
AAA Stand Up
AAA Stand Up Late
Aaron Simmonds: Hot Wheels
Alasdair Beckett-King: Nevermore
Alison Spittle: Wet
Alphonse
An Audience with Milly-Liu
Angela Barnes: Hot Mess
Ania Magliano: Absolutely No Worries If Not
Any Suggestions, Doctor? The Improvised Doctor Who Parody
Are You Being Murdered?
Arthur Smith: My 75 Years at the Edinburgh Fringe
Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder
Aurie Styla: Green
Autopilot
Badass
Ballet Freedom
Bella Hull: Babycakes
Ben Hart: Wonder
Best of Edinburgh Showcase Show
Black is the Color of My Voice
Block'd Off
Blodlina: The Viking Musical
Blood, Sweat and Vaginas
Bloody Mary: Live!
Blue Badge Bunch
Bogeyman
Boris the Third
Breathless
Brennan Reece: Crowded
Britney: Friends and Nothing More
Brown Boys Swim
Buffy: Revamped
Captain Jake and the Forbidden Island
Captain Zak and the Space Pirates
Cat in the Hat
Celya AB: Swimming
Charlotte Johnson: My Dad and Other Lies
Chloe Petts: Transience
Chris Turner: Rap God
Christian Brighty: Playboy
Christopher Bliss: Captain Words Eye
Ciarán Dowd: King Rodolfo
Cirque Berserk!
Classic!
Closure
Colin Hoult: The Death of Anna Mann
Comedy Sassafras
Conrad Koch: White Noise
Covid for Kids
Crybabies: Bagbeard
Daddy Issues
Deaf Ears: How I Learned to Hear
Delicious Fruit
Doktor Kaboom and the Wheel of Science!
EastEndless
Eh Up, Me Old Flowers!
Emily Wilson: Fixed
Everything Has Changed
Fanboy
Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World
Fast Fringe
Fat Chance
Fata Morgana
Fiji
Fills Monkey: We Will Drum You
Fire Signs
Fladam's Musical Comedy Hootennany!
Flamenco Fusion
Flanders and Swann
Frankie Thompson: Catts
Freddie Hayes: Potatohead
Fritz & Matlock
Glenn Moore: Will You Still Need Me, Will You Still Feed Me, Glenn I'm Sixty Moore
Godot is a Woman
Hal Cruttenden: It's Best You Hear It From Me
Headcase
Helen Bauer: Madam Good Tit
Irvine Welsh's Porno
Ivo Graham: My Future My Clutter
Jake Farrell: Sky
Jake Lambert: Liminal
Jamie D'Souza: Stop Drawing Willies on My Poster
Jayde Adams: Men, I Can Save You
Jess Robinson: Legacy
Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me
Josh Jones: Waste of Space
Joshua (and Me)
Joz Norris: Blink
Kafka and Son
Kai Samra: Native
Katie Pritchard: Disco Ball
Ki and Dee – On the Sesh
Kwame Asante: Living in Sin
Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!
Let's Talk About Philip
Lily Phillips: Smut
Liv Ello: SWARM
Lucy Porter: Wake-Up Call
Luke Kempner: Macho Macho Man
Luke Wright: The Remains of Logan Dankworth
Luke Wright's Late Night Dance Floor Fillers (Poems)
Made In I̶n̶d̶i̶a̶ Britain
Magic Gareth's Magic Eye
Man Shed
Marcus Brigstocke: Absolute Shower
Mark Watson: This Can't Be It
Mary Beth Barone: Silly Little Girl
Masterclass
Matt Forde: Clowns to the Left of Me, Jokers to the Right
Mervyn Stutter's Pick of the Fringe
Michael Akadiri: No Scrubs
Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle
Mischief Movie Night
Moon Dragon Babies for Under 1s
Moon Dragon for 5 and Under
Morgan Rees: Bi and Large
Movin' Melvin Brown: A Man, A Magic, A Music
My Lover Was a Salmon in the Climate Apocalypse
NewsRevue
Nic Sampson: Marathon, 1904
Nick Helm: What Have We Become?
Nina Conti: The Dating Show
Njambi McGrath: Black Black
No Place Like Home
Oedipus Electronica
Opal Fruits
Pauline
Period Dramas
Pip Utton as Dylan
Please, Feel Free to Share
Project Dictator
PUSH
Rajiv Karia: Gallivant
Rapsody
Ray Badran: Sweet Baby Ray
Red Richardson: Shots Fired
Rich Hardisty: Silly Boy
Room – A Room of One's Own
Sam Lake: Cake
Sara Barron: Hard Feelings
Sarah Keyworth: Lost Boy
Science Adventures: The Power Pickle
Sean McLoughlin: So Be It
Second Summer of Love
Sex With Friends (and Other Tiny Catastrophes)
Sheeps: Ten Years, Ten Laughs
Shelf: Hair
SHEWOLVES
Shit-faced Shakespeare: Macbeth
Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure for Kids
Shona the Musical Choir
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Siblings: Siblage
Sikisa: Life of the Party
Simon Brodkin: Screwed Up
SK Shlomo: Breathe: The Play That Becomes a Rave
Skank
Smashing Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet
SNORT
Sophie Duker: Hag
Speed Dial
Starship Improvise
Sticky Door