The 25 best Edinburgh Fringe jokes

Edinburgh Fringe: 25 of the all-time funniest jokes, puns and one-liners

The Edinburgh Fringe is one of the best places to see world-class comedians.

These are some of the best jokes and one-liners we've heard at the Edinburgh Fringe over the past few years.

Love is like a fart. If you have to force it its probably s**t. (2014)

1. Stephen K. Amos

Love is like a fart. If you have to force it its probably s**t. (2014)
Wikimedia Commons
other
Buy a Photo
My grandad has a chair in his shower which makes him feel old, so in order to feel young he sits on it backwards like a cool teacher giving an assembly about drugs. (2016)

2. Rhys James

My grandad has a chair in his shower which makes him feel old, so in order to feel young he sits on it backwards like a cool teacher giving an assembly about drugs. (2016)
Wikimedia Commons
other
Buy a Photo
Crime in multi-storey car parks. That is wrong on so many different levels. (2011)

3. Tim Vine

Crime in multi-storey car parks. That is wrong on so many different levels. (2011)
Wikimedia Commons
other
Buy a Photo
You cant lose a homing pigeon. If your homing pigeon doesnt come back, then what youve lost is a pigeon. (2014)

4. Sara Pascoe

You cant lose a homing pigeon. If your homing pigeon doesnt come back, then what youve lost is a pigeon. (2014)
Flickr
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7