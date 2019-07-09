Edinburgh Fringe: 25 of the all-time funniest jokes, puns and one-liners The Edinburgh Fringe is one of the best places to see world-class comedians. These are some of the best jokes and one-liners we've heard at the Edinburgh Fringe over the past few years. 1. Stephen K. Amos Love is like a fart. If you have to force it its probably s**t. (2014) Wikimedia Commons other Buy a Photo 2. Rhys James My grandad has a chair in his shower which makes him feel old, so in order to feel young he sits on it backwards like a cool teacher giving an assembly about drugs. (2016) Wikimedia Commons other Buy a Photo 3. Tim Vine Crime in multi-storey car parks. That is wrong on so many different levels. (2011) Wikimedia Commons other Buy a Photo 4. Sara Pascoe You cant lose a homing pigeon. If your homing pigeon doesnt come back, then what youve lost is a pigeon. (2014) Flickr other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7