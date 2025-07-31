The programme features over 3,350 shows across 265 venues scattered around Scotland’s Capital.
It means that you can spend a whole day sampling the culture on offer, starting with Shakespeare For Breakfast, and ending up with late night comedy or cabaret.
Here are 10 shows that start after 11pm, for when you don’t want your Fringe day to end at midnight.
1. The Alternative Comedy Memorial Society (ACMS)
Edinburgh stalwart Thom Tuck helms this mixed bill show that regularly has big name guests. It starts at 11.55 every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the Fringe at the Monkey Barrel Comedy Club and runs for three hours. | Contributed
2. Late 'n' Live
The original late night comedy show, Late 'n' Live is a Fringe institution that started back in 1986. It's not as rowdy as it once was, but is still a great day to finish off a day at the Fringe. It's on at the Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose every night of the Fringe at 11pm, lasting 90 minutes. | Contributed
3. Late with Pear
Identical twin comedians Hugo and Patrick McPherson were one of the best-reviewed shows of 2024. This year they're bringing a late show to the Fringe - promising "a riotous, out-of-control, late-night extravaganza". It's on at the Underbelly at 11.30pm on August 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23. | Contributed
4. Late Night Comedy Rave
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is known for it's one-off comedy 'happenings' and this is a show that fits the bill. Join Adam Flood for an experimental mix of electronic music and live comedy, featuring plenty of special guests. Stock up on glowsticks and head along to the Monkey Barrel at 11.55pm on August 10. | Contributed