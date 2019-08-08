Edinburgh Fringe 2019: 5 hour joke marathon set to raise money for MS charity

Fife-based stand-up Richard Pulsford will join forces with 20 other comedians - including two past Best Joke of the Fringe winners - and aim for 200 jokes per minute in an epic, one-off Fringe event

The "1,000 One-Liners" marathon will take place at The Stand's New Town Theatre venue on Tuesday 13 August, with audience members paying five pounds to take in as much of the show as they like, and all the proceeds going to support the MS Society. Amongst those tagging in to keep the laughs flowing will be Mock The Week's Glenn Moore and Fringe Award-winners Mark Simmons, Masai Graham and Darren Walsh.

The one-liner specialist who organised the event, Richard Pulsford, said that: “As a comedian, performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is always special and doing it for a good cause makes this particular show extra special". He also offered: "A massive thank you to the Stand, who’ve agreed to host us free of charge and have really made it possible to invite a line-up of great acts onto the bill to raise money.

Gemma Maramis, Fringe Programmer for the Stand, said: “Shows like Richard’s are a proud addition to the 150+ performances we host every year during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It’s a great and fun way to raise money for an incredibly important cause and one which is close to Scotland’s heart.”

Scotland has one of the highest rates of MS found anywhere in the world, effecting some 11,000 people across the nation. Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: “We really appreciate Richard’s efforts in organising something so creative and fun to raise funds to help stop MS. The list of names he’s already confirmed is really impressive and we look forward to seeing them putting a smile on people’s faces."

In turn, Pulsford spoke of his hope that: “we’ll see a good turn-out across the five hours to support a cause that affects people in Scotland more than nearly anywhere else in the world.”

The full line-up for the joke marathon will all includes:

Martin Bearne

Isa Bonachera

Adele Cliff

Colin Chadwick

Tony Cowards

Riordan DJ

Rory Fell

Louisa Fitzhardinge

Chris Leworthy

Nigel Lovell

Iain MacDonald

Paul Marsh

Comedy Award Fringe Show 2017)

Philip Simon

Chris KC Sit

Roger Swift

More information about the event can be found here.

