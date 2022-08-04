Edinburgh Festivals video diary: Meet the performers and experience the magic of the Edinburgh Festivals

Every year The Scotsman's AV team is right there in the throng of the crowds, in the lines for ticket sales and sitting down with acts and performers right across the city.

But The Scotsman's unrivalled coverage of the festivals doesn't begin and end with the newspaper.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy interviews and performances with a huge variety of acts: from comedians to circus troupes and from magicians to theatre groups.

The Scotsman has the Edinburgh festivals covered

There's something for everyone at the Edinburgh Festivals, but if you're unable to make it in person, you can rely on The Scostman to pull out all the stops to bring the festival atmosphere straight from Edinburgh to your screens at home.