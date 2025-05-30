Exclusive:Edinburgh Festival Fringe performers to get married live on stage in 'first legal wedding' in 78 years
A pair of Edinburgh Fringe performers are to get married live on stage in the “first legal wedding” in the festival’s 78-year history.
Linus Karp and Joseph Martin, stars Of Gwyneth Goes Skiing and The Fit Prince, are to tie the knot on August 16 - hours before they return to the stage to perform their show.
Billed as a show on the Pleasance Grand stage, with tickets available through the usual Fringe channels, the event is dubbed “Awkwardprods get married (but for real)”.
The event will include a legal marriage ceremony conducted by a licensed officiant. Guest performers and musical elements are expected – with the final line-up to be confirmed.
The couple, who co-founded Awkward Productions and have been together for ten years, said they believed this would be the first legal wedding with a paying audience in the Fringe’s 78-year history, and likely the first LGBTQ+ wedding to be staged as part of the official programme.
In a joint statement, Mr Karp and Mr Martin said: “I do.”
Their show, The Fit Prince (Who Gets Switched On The Square In The Frosty Castle The Night Before [Insert Public Holiday Here]), is a queer parody of the holiday movie genre.
Their previously-run show, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, is meanwhile also returning to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe for a short run, in which Linus plays Diana and Joseph voices Charles.
Tickets are available from 10am
