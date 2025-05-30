Exclusive:Edinburgh Festival Fringe performers to get married live on stage in 'first legal wedding' in 78 years

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts correspondent

Comment
Published 30th May 2025, 06:00 BST
The pair are believed to be the first performers to have a legal wedding with a ticketed audience at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A pair of Edinburgh Fringe performers are to get married live on stage in the “first legal wedding” in the festival’s 78-year history.

Linus Karp and Joseph Martin, stars Of Gwyneth Goes Skiing and The Fit Prince, are to tie the knot on August 16 - hours before they return to the stage to perform their show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Billed as a show on the Pleasance Grand stage, with tickets available through the usual Fringe channels, the event is dubbed “Awkwardprods get married (but for real)”.

Love the arts? Us too - subscribe now to our dedicated newsletter

The event will include a legal marriage ceremony conducted by a licensed officiant. Guest performers and musical elements are expected – with the final line-up to be confirmed.

Linus Karp and Joseph Martin are to get married live on stage at this year's Fringe.Linus Karp and Joseph Martin are to get married live on stage at this year's Fringe.
Linus Karp and Joseph Martin are to get married live on stage at this year's Fringe. | Linus Karp and Joseph Martin

The couple, who co-founded Awkward Productions and have been together for ten years, said they believed this would be the first legal wedding with a paying audience in the Fringe’s 78-year history, and likely the first LGBTQ+ wedding to be staged as part of the official programme.

In a joint statement, Mr Karp and Mr Martin said: “I do.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their show, The Fit Prince (Who Gets Switched On The Square In The Frosty Castle The Night Before [Insert Public Holiday Here]), is a queer parody of the holiday movie genre.

Their previously-run show, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, is meanwhile also returning to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe for a short run, in which Linus plays Diana and Joseph voices Charles.

Tickets are available from 10am here.

Related topics:PerformersEdinburgh Festival FringePrinceTicketsLGBTQ+
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice