Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Claim your FREE tickets in our huge 20,000 ticket giveaway with EdFest.com

The Scotsman has teamed up with EdFest.com to offer an incredible 20,000 free Edinburgh Fringe tickets to readers.

By Angus Howarth
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 1:54 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 8:30 pm

To sign-up for up to 16 free tickets each, simply subscribe to our arts newsletter which will be dropping every day throughout August.

We will offer the best news, reviews and top tips from our expert writers and renowned critics throughout the festival.

The festival is celebrating 75 years and has bounced back bigger and better than ever from the Covid pandemic. August is set to be an exciting month and The Scotsman, as The Festival Paper, will be there to cover it all and guide you through.

We are also offering special subscription offers for August, including a day pass, month pass, and digital + subscription here and 50 per cent off an annual subscription here – giving you full ad-light access to all of our festival content as well as premium articles throughout the website.

The Scotsman with EdFest.com has the festival covered, let the show begin

