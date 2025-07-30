Some of the later additions to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme.placeholder image
Edinburgh Fringe 2025 New Shows: Here are 12 last-minute additions to the programme - including Daniel Kitson and Rose Matafeo

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:25 BST

You won’t find these shows in the printed programme for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

This week sees the start of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - the world’s largest arts festival.

When the telephone directory-like programme was published earlier this year it included over 3,350 shows across 265 venues.

But, as if that isn’t daunting enough, every year there are lots of late-entries, sometimes involving some pretty big names.

Here are 12 you can still get tickets for.

Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Daniel Kitson has the well-earned reputation of being one of the finest standup comedians of his generation - and is also a dab hand at an emotive monologue. He's in Edinburgh at the Stand this month with an early work in progress show playing every morning at 10am (except Wednesdays) and has, predicatably, completely sold out. There will be 30 tickets on the door for every show though, so pop down at 9.30am to try your luck.

1. Daniel Kitson - Please Note: This is not a bargain

Another Edinburgh Comedy Award winner of the past, Rose Matafeo is teaming up with Paul Williams (who is the assistant in the New Zealand version of Taskmaster) for a late night comedy show at the Monkey Barrel. Entitled 'An Hour of Class', it'll feature the duo and some of their pals. Weirdly, it actually lasts 90 minutes, so who knows what that other half hour will be like. It's on at the Monkey Barrel at 11.20pm and is on every Tuesday.

2. An Hour Of Class

This is a big one - the original cast of television comedy impersonation programme 'Dead Ringers' wil be performing a special show to mark the 25th anniversary of the show at the Playhouse at 5pm on August 17.

3. Dead Ringers: The 25th Anniversary Tour

Vinny Shiu has developed a habit of doing rather well in comedy competitions. He's made a last-minute decision to bring a work in progress show to Edinburgh. Find out what makes him a judges favourite at The Snug at Laughing Horse @ Bar 50 as part of the Free Festival at 7.30pm from August 3-14.

4. Vinny Shiu - Asian. British. Confused? (WIP)

