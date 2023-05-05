3 . Gyles Brandreth

Fringe stalwart Gyles Brandreth brings his new show 'Gyles Brandreth Can't Stop Talking!' to Assembly George Square's Gordon Aikman Theatre at 4pm throughout August. The jumper-loving 'This Morning' and 'Just A Minute' star, who pops up on 'Pointless', 'QI', 'Would I Lie To You?', 'Sunday Brunch', and 'Celebrity Gogglebox', has been babbling since he was a baby, and in his hilarious new one-man show, the award-winning raconteur tries to work out why. Photo: Getty Images