Well over a thousand shows are now on sale for this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe and there will be plenty of big names appearing.
It’s now less than three months before the world’s largest arts festival returns to the streets, lecture theatres, pubs and halls of Scotland’s capitals.
And while the full schedule has not yet been revealed, tickets are now on sale here for many of the shows, which cover the usual wide spectrum of theatre, comedy, music, dance, circus, musicals, variety, cabaret, events and more.
The official launch of the festival, including the big reveal of the iconic printed programme, will take place on Thursday, June 8.
Here are 13 famous faces you can book to see now.
1. Clive Anderson
The host of Whose Line Is It Anyway, Talks Back and Loose Ends returns to Edinburgh with a live version of his hit podcast Seven Wonders in which he invites different guests daily to choose their own personal wonders of the world. It's on at the Assembly George Square Studios from August 4-15 at 4.45pm each afternoon. Photo: Jo Hale
2. Frank Skinner
The winner of the Perrier Award in 1991, Frank Skinner will be back in Edinburgh this year after cancelling his dates at the last minute last year. '30 Years of Dirt' is the highly-anticipated brand-new hour from the 'Fantasy Football' and 'Room 101' star. He's playing Assembly George Square's Gordon Aikman Theatre at 8.50pm most evenings in August. Photo: Getty Images
3. Gyles Brandreth
Fringe stalwart Gyles Brandreth brings his new show 'Gyles Brandreth Can't Stop Talking!' to Assembly George Square's Gordon Aikman Theatre at 4pm throughout August. The jumper-loving 'This Morning' and 'Just A Minute' star, who pops up on 'Pointless', 'QI', 'Would I Lie To You?', 'Sunday Brunch', and 'Celebrity Gogglebox', has been babbling since he was a baby, and in his hilarious new one-man show, the award-winning raconteur tries to work out why. Photo: Getty Images
4. Paul Merton
'Have I Got News For You' team captain Paul Merton will be returning to the Fringe for the umpteenth time with his Impro Chums - namely Paul Merton, Suki Webster, Richard Vranch, Kirsty Newton and Mike McShane. Fans of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' will know what to expect from the show playing at the Pleasance Grand from August 10-20 at 3.30pm. Photo: Getty Images