Podcast fans will be spoilt for choice at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with the chance to see some of their favourites recorded live.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Rachel Fairburn will be bringing their 'All Killa No Filla' podcast to the Pleasance Grand for one night only at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

For an artform that only dates back to the mid-1990s, the growth of podcasts has been remarkable – with an estimated 464.7 million worldwide listeners.

Demand for being in the audience for the recording of the shows is also at an all time high, with the likes of ‘My Dad Wrote A Porno’ filling huge venues and Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart’s ‘The Rest Is Politics’ selling out Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

Here are five of the podcasts you can see being recorded this August.

All Kill No Filla

Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Rachel Fairburn’s podcast takes a blackly humorous look at true crime stories, focusing on the goulish world of serial killers. We don’t know what the subject matter will be yet, but be sure they’ll be dressed to kill – as will their audience – at the Pleasance Grand on August 24.

Darren McGarvey’s Common People

The always-entertaining rapper, commentator, author, campaigner and documentary maker is adding ‘podcaster’ to his CV with this show on the thorny subject of Britain’s class system. He’ll be at The Stand’s New Town Theatre at 7.30pm from August 12-19, with a different special guest each night.

Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith's For the Many Live

LBC broadcaster Iain Dale and former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith are interviewing political heavyweights for five recordings of their podcast at The Pleasance at the EICC at 4pm from August 9-13. Guests are Mark Drakeford, Ian Blackford, Peter Tatchell, Kate Forbes andSir Ed Davey.

Clive Anderson's My Seven Wonders

The former host of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ returns to Edinburgh for 12 live versions of his hit podcast which asks different guests daily to choose their own personal wonders of the world. It’s on at the Assmebly George Square Studios at 4.45 each day from August 4-15.

