Edinburgh Festival Bulletin, 5 August 2024: EIF opening weekend reviewed | Gwyneth Paltrow skis into the Fringe

Welcome to The Scotsman’s Edinburgh Festival bulletin for Monday 5 August – your guide to what's happening at the world's biggest arts event.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also keep an eye out for Kelly Apter's interview with superstar juggler Wes Peden, whose show Rollercoaster is at Assembly Roxy until 25 August. Oh, and you wait years for a Fringe show about the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial and then two come along at once. We've reviewed both of them here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's not even the half of it though – for full immersion in The Scotsman Festival experience check out today's beautifully produced Festival supplement in the print edition of the paper, or pay us a virtual visit at www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/edinburgh-festivals.

The cast of I Wish You Well: The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical PIC: Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

Want to find out more about how we cover the world's biggest arts festival? Here's everything you need to know.

Not a subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still time to take advantage of our fantastic Festival offer. For details, see www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

And finally, here are our Festival Picks of the Day for Monday 5 August.

Roger

FESTIVAL PICKS OF THE DAY, MONDAY 5 AUGUST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grupo Corpo The famous dance company celebrate Brazilian culture with two new premieres at the EIF: Gil Refazendo, a tribute to musician Gilberto Gil, and Gira, inspired by the rites of Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda. You can read our preview feature here. Playhouse, 7.30pm, today until 7 August, www.eif.co.uk

Soumik Datta The Hub Club, as the International Festival programme describes it, is “a new space for 2024 where artists, audience members and visitors can meet and spend time at the heart of the International Festival”. If this more informal, laid-back approach sounds a bit like the Fringe, that’s probably the intention. The Hub Club series continues tonight – following Breabach’s preview event last week and last night’s First Night – with British-Indian musician Soumik Datta. Perform on the sarod, an ancient Indian instrument, he will present Mone Rekho, a collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Society that draws on conversations with older people living in care homes. The Hub, tonight, 8pm, www.eif.co.uk