All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Lucy Letby found guilty of murdering seven babies, attempting to kill six others
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
You don't have to win the Edinburgh Comedy Award to go on to enjoy huge success.You don't have to win the Edinburgh Comedy Award to go on to enjoy huge success.
You don't have to win the Edinburgh Comedy Award to go on to enjoy huge success.

Edinburgh Comedy Award: 11 famous acts who failed to win the former Perrier Award despite being shortlisted

Known previously as the Perrier Awards, the if.comedy awards and the if.comeddies, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards have long been an indicator of who will go on to find showbiz fame and fortune.

By David Hepburn
Published 24th Aug 2022, 16:36 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 09:16 BST

Launched in 1981, the award is presented to the comedy show judged to have been the best at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is recognised as the most prestigious comedy prize in the UK.

The award is designed to promote acts that have yet to become household names, so comedians judged to have ‘star status’ are not eligible - for instance if they have a show on a major television channel or can regularly fill a 500-set venue.

A Best Newcomer Award was added in 1992, followerd by a Panel Prize in 2006 for those who have made a particularly special contribution to the Fringe Festival.

But sometimes the losing nominees go on to be more successful than many of the winners, with a place on the shortlist enough to catch the attention of influential agents and producers.

Here are 11 acts who went on to enjoy massive success after missing out on the award.

Read more:

Fringe Firsts week one - we reveal our 2022 Edinburgh festival award-winners

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022: 12 of the best food and drink shows

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Jerry Sadowitz hits back at criticism over ‘extreme’ material and walk-outs

The League of Gentlemen were worthy winners in 1997. We wonder what happened to young Irish comedian Graham Norton who they beat?

1. Graham Norton

The League of Gentlemen were worthy winners in 1997. We wonder what happened to young Irish comedian Graham Norton who they beat? Photo: Joe Maher

Photo Sales
Eddie Izzard lost out to Frank Skinner in 1991. Frank's done pretty well for himself since but hasn't reached the dizzying heights of comedy superstar, politician, movie star and multiple marathon runner.

2. Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard lost out to Frank Skinner in 1991. Frank's done pretty well for himself since but hasn't reached the dizzying heights of comedy superstar, politician, movie star and multiple marathon runner. Photo: Rich Polk

Photo Sales
The Edinburgh Comedy Award must be one of the few gongs missing from mega-successful Michael McIntyre's trophy cabinet. Back in 2003 he lost the Best Newcomer crown to little-known comic Gary Le Strange.

3. Michael McIntyre

The Edinburgh Comedy Award must be one of the few gongs missing from mega-successful Michael McIntyre's trophy cabinet. Back in 2003 he lost the Best Newcomer crown to little-known comic Gary Le Strange. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Photo Sales
Peter Kay is one of the most popular comedians Britain has ever produced - but he didn't have the jokes to beat Tommy Tiernan in 1998.

4. Peter Kay

Peter Kay is one of the most popular comedians Britain has ever produced - but he didn't have the jokes to beat Tommy Tiernan in 1998. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghEdinburgh Festival Fringe