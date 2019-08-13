Dance review: Super Human, Zoo Southside, Edinburgh

As an ensemble, the dancers of Denmark’s Next Zone Company are a powerfully tight unit.

Super Human, Zoo Southside, Edinburgh * * *

On a dimly lit state (perhaps too dimly) they stand bare-chested and bold, ready for the fight. Not an aggressive face-off, but a fight against their own limitations.

Inspired by super heroes, both fictional and everyday (the marathon runners, mountain climbers – people who push themselves to extremes), choreographer Lene Boel has charged her performers with an array of impressive flips and tricks.

The occasional burst of athletic breakdance windmills wows the crowd, and slick popping and impressive acrobatics are spliced with street and contemporary dance. The super hero premise is implicit rather than explicit, giving the show a more abstract feel, until it moves into a ‘day in the life’ routine halfway through.

It’s clear both the dancers and Boel have talent and skill, but where Super Human falls down slightly is in theatricality. As the people at annual hip hop festival, Breakin’ Convention found, it’s not enough just to strut your stuff for an hour (or even 45 minutes, as it is here) – you need another layer to keep people hooked, and make them think and feel rather than just watch.

Until 17 August.

