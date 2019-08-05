Dance Review: Steve Reich Project, Dance Base, Edinburgh

There is always a unique energy produced by placing musicians on stage with dancers, and this holds true here.There is always a unique energy produced by placing musicians on stage with dancers, and this holds true here.

Steve Reich Project, Dance Base, Edinburgh ***

The four performers of the MP4 Quartet start the show sedentary, with seats, music stands and sheet music all static – but by the end, they’ve traversed as much space as dancer, Shantala Pèpe.

READ MORE: 4 dance highlights from the 2019 Edinburgh festivals



Belgian choreographer Isabella Soupart, who conceived and directed the piece, chose three of Reich’s works to focus on: Pendulum Music, Different Trainsand WTC 9/11. The first feels more like an experiment, but the latter two whip you up inside them, like a hurricane passing through a field.

Pèpe’s movement has a beguiling quality that we could do with seeing more of. Instead, a lot of time is spent re-positioning music stands and speaking into a microphone (sadly, not always audibly). For fans of Reich’s music, however, seeing it performed in this dynamic light by such consummate musicians will be a treat.

Until 18 August

Subscribe here o access all of The Scotsman's festival coverage