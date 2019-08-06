Dance Review: I'm Non-Typical, Typical, Greenside @ Nicolson Square, Edinburgh

“Differences are supposed to be attractive, aren’t they? Opposites attract, that’s what they say”.

I'm Non-Typical, Typical, Greenside @ Nicolson Square, Edinburgh ****

The differently abled performers of this striking new free show clearly feel the contradiction of this old saying – they wrestle with it every day – yet by the end, they’ll have convinced you that there’s a lot of truth in it. You just have to listen.

Disabled people make up the largest minority in our society but they are often the least heard. This collection of monologues, vignettes and dance by Bedazzled Inclusive Theatre illustrates rather better than any single piece of narrative what they actually feel. This doesn’t focus on any challenges they may face, they don’t want sympathy, they just want to be heard.

READ MORE: 10 top-rated theatre and dance shows returning to Edinburgh in 2019





The choreography by Lisa Cureton is extremely effective – letting dancers of varying abilities showcase the extent of their moves while still remaining part of a coherent whole. It’s a bracingly refreshing change from the tightly-drilled, mechanistic, numbers of more standardised professional troupes as within each number there’s still ample room for individual expression.

While the script is credited to the director Matt Hunt, perhaps “edited” would be a fairer description, as the cast address the audience in their own words about their own concerns – the unique difficulties they may face raising a child, holding down a job or having a relationship.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Edinburgh Festivals





Aside from the directness of their voices, what’s invigorating about these moments is, for the most part, a lack of artifice. While the production is not quite so successful when it departs from this pragmatic approach it is, however, fascinating to see how the cast portray “us” – the abled majority – ghastly mannered therapists and faceless men in suits.

It risks becoming strident when it raises it’s voice (“society has to change!”) but by the end you’ll understand why it felt the need to shout.

Until 10 August.

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here.



