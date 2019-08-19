Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus Review: Le Coup, Underbelly’s Circus Hub (Venue 360), Edinburgh

“Gimme a blood bath!” shouts one performer from the side of the stage. We’re at the circus, but the vibe is of a ring of a very different kind – a boxing arena or, at times, wrestling ring.

Following on from previous hit, Scotch & Soda, Australia’s Company 2 is back with its usual blend of high quality acrobatics and live music.

Only this time, the theme doesn’t pack quite the strong punch the setting would suggest, with moments of silliness that pass time rather than filling it.

The acrobatics hit the spot, as always. People towers three storeys high, tricky head and hand balances, aerial rope displays and impressive spinning by the hair, all perfectly executed.

‘Man vs Bowling Ball’ is perhaps the most impactful routine, with the shiny hard ball thrown and caught on the neck and back, sliding up the arms as if it were a basketball.

The boxing theme is threaded throughout, as balances and acrobatics are delivered with an almost combative toughness, which, if you like a bit of rough and tumble, is all to the good.

The live music, too, is sterling as ever – in particular the beautifully breathy vocals that act as a tender antidote to the aggression.

Until 24 August. Tomorrow 6pm

