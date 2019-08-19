Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus Review: it will come later, Zoo Southside (Venue 82), Edinburgh

Created as part of international contemporary dance project, iCoDaCo, this show has had no shortage of input.

**

Dancers from Hong Kong, Sweden, Hungary, Poland and Wales all fed into the creative process, plus dramaturgy from Welsh choreographer Gwyn Emberton.

Read More: Comedy review: Cave Women, Marlin's Wynd, Edinburgh

So perhaps it’s a case of too many cooks spoiling the broth – or rather nobody considering the audience. For this hour of slow-motion tension and random words of wisdom about the body, gives us very little to hook on to emotionally.

The dancers’ commitment and hard work is palpable throughout, but most of this belongs in a workshop, not on stage.

Until 25 August. Today 1pm

For unlimited access to The Scotsman Fringe coverage, subscribe here.