Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus review: DNA, Assembly George Square, Edinburgh

Casus Circus has built up a formidable reputation at the Fringe, with previous big hits Knee Deep and Driftwood.

DNA, Assembly George Square, Edinburgh * * *

Then the Australian company moved into more intimate territory with duet, You & I delivered solely by company co-founders Jesse Scott and Lachlan McAulay. Now Casus is back with a much bigger show, featuring seven performers.

But given that the glistening jewels in DNA, are the routines between Scott and McAulay, you wonder if they should have just stuck with that winning formula.

There are impressive moments – how could there not be from a company of this calibre – with people towers, powerful hand balances and chair stacks.

READ MORE: 8 Fringe First winners from week two



Inbetween, however, the show feels a little lost in portraying its subject matter (can we escape our DNA? What makes us human?).

For every exciting delivery – performer Sarah McDougall with two women on her shoulders and one wrapped around her middle, for example – there are less impactful creative decisions that probably should have been left on the cutting room floor.

Scott and McAulay are always a joy to watch, and they’ve surrounded themselves with equally proficient performers. They could just have been put to better use.

Until 25 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​